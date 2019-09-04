One Paseo’s CAVA: Healthy choices that fill and fulfill

CAVA opened this summer in One Paseo, hoping to put an end to the notion that eating healthy has to be devoid of flavor. The restaurant brand with over 80 locations nationwide specializes in make-it-your-own Mediterranean dishes sure to stoke constant CAVA cravings.

“Rooted in CAVA’s DNA is a rich history of culinary exploration and flavor seeking curiosity,” said a CAVA spokesperson. “From helping to bring hummus, harissa, and tzatziki to the masses to leading with bold ingredients like Fresno peppers and spicy lamb meatballs – CAVA has always pushed forward with new ways to help their guests discover the power of food.”

The CAVA experience is fully customizable as guests start with a base of grains, pita or salad greens and pile on from there— first selecting scoops of CAVA dips and spreads, all free of preservatives, vegetarian and low in calories fat and sodium. Spreads include eggplant and red pepper dip, tzatziki, hummus, harissa, and Crazy Feta.

Guests have their pick of protein from chicken, roasted vegetables, grilled meatballs, falafel or braised lamb and then load up with as many toppings as they would like from selections such as diced cucumbers, cauliflower quinoa tabbouleh, pita crisps or crumbled feta.

On opening day in One Paseo on July 25, the line trailed out the door and into the plaza.

“Since CAVA opened at One Paseo, the community response has been wonderful,” said the representative. “CAVA has always championed guests to discover the power of food through their bold, handcrafted flavors. After all, the brand was built for people who are thoughtful about the impact their choices have on their bodies and the world around them -- from the quality of the ingredients they eat, to the team members who craft their meal and the impact of the restaurants on the local community.”

CAVA enthusiasts in line on opening day. (Karen Billing)

CAVA was founded by three childhood friends, Ike Grigoropoulos, Chef Dimitri Moshovitis and Ted Xenohristos, all first-generation Greek Americans. Combining their backgrounds in the culinary and restaurant worlds with their love of Mediterranean food and lifestyle, the trio opened their first full-service restaurant in Maryland in 2007. Soon after, they began selling dips and spreads to local Whole Foods Market and specialty grocery stores.

The success of their first sit-down restaurants made it clear they were onto something and they brought on CAVA’s current CEO Brett Schulman to help bring their uniquely bold food to more people across new markets. In 2011, CAVA introduced its new chef-casual concept and continued the expansion of its business nationwide.

CAVA opened its first San Diego-area restaurant in Encinitas in fall 2018 and has plans to continue expansion in the area. In addition to the new One Paseo location CAVA also plans to open in Mission Valley and La Jolla in 2020.

CAVA flavors are also now available outside of the restaurants as in May 2019 a national partnership was announced with Whole Foods Markets, making CAVA dips and spreads available for purchase at all locations in addition to select grocery stores.

The CAVA app is the simplest way to order ahead via order.cava.com, customize your meal and pick up when you want. Guests can also earn CAVA rewards every time they pay with the app.

CAVA is open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. Visit them at 3722 Paseo Place or learn more at cava.com

