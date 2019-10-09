Del Mar Highlands adding new tenants, customer experiences

Bubble tea, ice cream, athletic wear and a new Danish café are among the newest announced offerings of Del Mar Highlands Town Center’s expansion.

A handful of new tenants are expected to open in late October and November and this month the center will also unveil enhancements to its community gathering areas. The upper plaza near Cinepolis is getting some improvements such as a new fireplace and a new artificial turf area with games and comfortable outdoor seating. Celebrating 30 years in Carmel Valley, the center continues to pick tenants that meet its goals to be the place to “find everything you need and more” in the changing retail environment.

“We welcome these new tenants to Del Mar Highlands Town Center,” said Patrick Donahue, chairman and chief executive officer of Donahue Schriber and owner and operator of Del Mar Highlands Town Center. “These brands expand upon our core values to shop with ease and convenience. Combined with our thoughtful design aesthetic, enhanced community gathering places and ample parking, we’ve created an ideal shopping experience for customers.”

Incoming tenants this fall include DIESEL, A Bookstore; retail clothing store Little Apple; Encinitas lifestyle and athletic apparel brand Vuori; Taiwanese bubble tea specialist Happy Lemon; Perlman Clinic, a primary care facility; and the newest location for Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, an Encinitas favorite for scoops.

The first of its kind Danish cafe Nordic Hygge will open in the winter bringing smoothies, coffee, sandwiches and organic baked goods made from flour directly imported from Denmark. Rumeur Lingerie will also open in winter.

Current tenants CeramiCafe and Tucci Boutique will also be moving and expanding their locations within the center—Tucci will open in their bigger space in November and the new CeramiCafe will open in spring 2020.

The Shade Store, a new showroom offering custom window treatments and Cascade Spa offering body massages and organic scrubs will both open in spring 2020.

The center’s Sky Deck restaurant collective above the new Jimbo’s is also set to open in spring of 2020, along with the new boutique fitness row with Stretch Lab, Row House and a new larger Club Pilates, taking up the upper and lower levels of the former Jimbo’s space.

A map of upcoming changes to Del Mar Highlands Town Center. (Courtesy)