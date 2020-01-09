Pacific Highlands Ranch Library on pace to begin construction this fall

The design process for the new Pacific Highlands Ranch Library is about 90 percent complete and the city hopes to begin construction in fall 2020. According to Alec Phillipp, senior public information officer for the city of San Diego, the city is targeting a spring 2022 opening.

The fully-funded project is planned for the space across from the Pacific Highlands Ranch Community Park on Village Center Loop Road, tying into the Village of Pacific Highlands Ranch center’s community green space.

The design by Hanna Gabriel Wells Architecture is meant to complement the Village and community’s look with white walls, alcoves, wood details and a standing seam metal roof. Inside, the library will feature reading nooks, workspaces for teens, a large community room for meetings and an idea lab/maker space for kids with technology such as 3D printers.

Outdoor elements include landscaping with lots of trees, a quiet courtyard with a water feature and a porch-like veranda space that connects to the Village green with a variety of gathering spaces and a children’s area with Dr. Seuss-esque synthetic turf mounds. A tree canopy is planned over the veranda area.

Advertisement

The next step in the design process includes a permitting review with the city’s Development Services Department, which will lead to the final sets of plans and specifications to be advertised for construction this spring. Advertising and bidding is anticipated to take six months, Phillipp said.

Updated renderings from the architect and artist collaborative work will be released in the spring.

