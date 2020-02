Posies Floral Company has set up a shop with a vintage trailer full of flowers for Valentine’s Day at One Paseo.

The Scripps Ranch-based florist will be at One Paseo from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Feb. 15 offering unique and fresh bouquets for your loved ones at the plaza near Tocaya Organica. Orders can be placed by call or text to (858) 693-7673.