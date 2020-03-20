SD mayor calls on San Diegans to give blood, food, compassion

Many San Diegans are facing hardships during the public health crisis that local non-profits are working to address. On March 19, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer held a press conference with San Diego City Councilmember Vivian Moreno, American Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial Counties CEO Sean Mahoney, and San Diego Food Bank CEO James Floros to let San Diegans know how they can responsibly and safely volunteer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we must limit physical contact, we can still lend a helping hand,” said Faulconer. “San Diego’s compassionate spirit never ceases to amaze me, and there are ways folks can responsibly and safely volunteer right now while practicing social distancing. Two critical needs are blood donations and food distribution and assistance.”

Earlier that day, Faulconer donated blood at the American Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial Counties. He and Councilmember Moreno took the time to thank San Diegans who are rolling up their sleeves for this critical need.

“We are all in this together. We can all help out by staying home and practicing social distancing,” Moreno said. “If you know someone who needs help, try to connect them with the resources available through our local non-profits.”

Advertisement

On March 19, San Diego First Lady Katherine Faulconer and members of Faulconer’s staff were at the San Diego Food Bank to donate non-perishable items. Additionally, members of the mayor’s team volunteered across the city—helping prepare more than 1,500 lunches for San Diego Unified students and gathering fresh fruits and vegetables supplies from Produce Good to deliver to the San Diego Food Bank.

“As a community, this is a time where we must take care of one another including those most vulnerable among us and our hospital patients,” Mahoney said, CEO of the American Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial Counties.

Mahoney said one way to help is donating blood for those who depend on lifesaving transfusions such as surgical patients, accident victims, patients going through cancer treatment and more.

“Donating blood is a safe process, which is why we need those who are healthy and well to make an appointment, roll up a sleeve, and give,” Mahoney said.

Advertisement

The Red Cross will continue to accept donations during this challenging time to help meet patient needs. For more information about what you can do or to make an appointment to donate during this global pandemic please go to redcross.org/sandiego

The San Diego Food Bank is continuing to operate the 200 monthly distribution sites in San Diego County and provide assistance and resources to the 350,000 people they serve every month, including those affected by the COVID-19 crisis. The staff is taking necessary precautions, including practicing social distancing, to help make sure that food and products remain safe and that distributions and volunteer activities can continue.

Below is a list of local organizations seeking volunteers:

211 San Diego

Call: 211

211sandiego.org

Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank

(866) 350-FOOD

sandiegofoodbank.org

San Diego Blood Bank

(619) 326-4926

sandiegobloodbank.org

Serving Seniors

(619) 235-6572

servingseniors.org

Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial Counties

1-800-RED-CROSS

redcrossblood.org

Advertisement

Feeding San Diego

(858) 452-3663

feedingsandiego.org

Meals on Wheels San Diego County

(619) 260-6110

meals-on-wheels.org/volunteer

