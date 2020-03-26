Local Free Little Library shares more than books with neighbors

To help neighbors affected by the COVID-19 crisis, one Carmel Valley Little Free Library has converted to a partial Little Free Pantry.

A note reads: “Take what you need and if you can, please donate what you can spare” with items like toilet paper, canned food and soap among the usual book offerings.

Little Free Library is a national nonprofit that inspires a love of reading, builds community and sparks creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges worldwide. During these uncertain times, little libraries in communities across the country have transitioned from swapping books to share everything from necessities to daily jokes, poems and knitting supplies.