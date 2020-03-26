Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Carmel Valley News

Local Free Little Library shares more than books with neighbors

IMG_3439.jpg
A Carmel Valley Free Little Library has transitioned to offering items that people need.
(Julie Union)
By Karen Billing
March 26, 2020
10 AM
To help neighbors affected by the COVID-19 crisis, one Carmel Valley Little Free Library has converted to a partial Little Free Pantry.

A note reads: “Take what you need and if you can, please donate what you can spare” with items like toilet paper, canned food and soap among the usual book offerings.

Little Free Library is a national nonprofit that inspires a love of reading, builds community and sparks creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges worldwide. During these uncertain times, little libraries in communities across the country have transitioned from swapping books to share everything from necessities to daily jokes, poems and knitting supplies.

Karen Billing
