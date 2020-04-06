Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Carmel Valley News

Piazza Carmel supports Scripps Clinic healthcare workers

SRI3.jpg
Royal India Indian Cuisine provided meals to healthcare workers at Scripps Carmel Valley.
(Courtesy)
April 6, 2020
2:08 PM
Piazza Carmel has partnered with the Scripps Clinic in Carmel Valley to deliver food to healthcare providers on a weekly basis during the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the center’s restaurants will be participating on a rotating basis; last Friday Royal India supplied the food.

In addition to the clinic, Piazza Carmel will be delivering to Scripps La Jolla once a week. In Chula Vista, NewMark Merrill’s other shopping center Terra Nova Plaza is delivering twice a week to the Scripps Chula Vista Hospital’s emergency room crew.

SRI16.jpg
The Piazza Carmel team delivers to Scripps.
(Courtesy)

Carmel Valley News
