Piazza Carmel supports Scripps Clinic healthcare workers

Piazza Carmel has partnered with the Scripps Clinic in Carmel Valley to deliver food to healthcare providers on a weekly basis during the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the center’s restaurants will be participating on a rotating basis; last Friday Royal India supplied the food.

In addition to the clinic, Piazza Carmel will be delivering to Scripps La Jolla once a week. In Chula Vista, NewMark Merrill’s other shopping center Terra Nova Plaza is delivering twice a week to the Scripps Chula Vista Hospital’s emergency room crew.