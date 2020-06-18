Carmel Valley Middle teacher Katrina Peterson takes a bow after 21 years

Carmel Valley Middle School drama and acting instructor Katrina Peterson retired at the end of this school year and the Carmel Valley community could not let her exit without a farewell curtain call.

On May 29, current and former students surprised Peterson with a drive-by retirement celebration at the school. Peterson has been teaching in the San Dieguito Union High School District since 1994 and has been at Carmel Valley Middle School since the school opened 21 years ago. At CVMS, she taught new and advanced young actors, helping students experience monologues, direction, design and playwrighting. In addition to a full schedule of theater classes, she also led the after-school Bobcat Theatre program, staging two to four productions a year, everything from Shakespeare to musicals.

A drive-through retirement celebration was held for CVMS drama teacher Katrina Peterson. (Courtesy)

The drive-through celebration was just one way to thank Peterson for the starring role she played in the success of the theater program as well as being an inspirational teacher for all students.