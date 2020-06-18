Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Surprise farewell held for Principal Peg LaRose

The Carmel Valley community surprised Principal Peg LaRose with a surprise drive-by retirement.
(Courtesy)
June 18, 2020
7:57 AM
The parents of Carmel Valley waited for over two hours to say goodbye to their favorite principal, Peg LaRose. The surprise “drive-by retirement” was filled with so much love and support as parents and students from Sycamore Ridge and Sage Canyon wanted to come and say “Thank you” for her last seven years at Sycamore Ridge and nine years at Sage Canyon.

Students came to say goodbye to their principal.
(Courtesy)

LaRose has been an educator for 39 years and has touched the lives of many students. Her motto as a principal was always to make decisions that were “best for children.”

A drive-by retirement was held at Sycamore Ridge for Principal Peg LaRose.  (Courtesy)
A drive-by retirement was held at Sycamore Ridge for Principal Peg LaRose.  (Courtesy)
A drive-by retirement was held at Sycamore Ridge for Principal Peg LaRose.  (Courtesy)
A drive-by retirement was held at Sycamore Ridge for Principal Peg LaRose.  (Courtesy)
IMG_2969.jpeg  ()

