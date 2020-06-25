Girl Scouts leave positive messages at Solana Ranch

A local troop of Girl Scouts recently completed their Silver Award project, creating a positive environment in the restrooms at Solana Ranch Elementary School. Girl Scouts Charlotte Bailey, Sara Fultz, Lulu Greenbaum and Vicky Xu placed bright and colorful messages that promote happiness, kindness, and motivation to do well.

Girl Scout Vicky Xu helps put out a positive message at Solana Ranch.

(Courtesy)

Sara and Vicky are alumni of Solana Ranch. The four Girl Scouts came up with the idea to create visual positive messages at schools, choosing the restroom as it can be a place that people go when they want to be alone or if they are feeling sad. The black restroom stalls were brightened up with artwork and inspiring messages like: “Think of ways everyone can win,” “Always believe something wonderful can happen,” “Throw kindness around like confetti” and “Be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud.” All designs were created by the four girls.

Charlotte Bailey (Courtesy)

The Silver Award is the second-highest award of the Girl Scouts of USA and the highest award that a Girl Scout Cadette can earn. It requires logging 50 hours of volunteer time on a project that can help make a difference in the community.

The scope of the Girl Scouts’ Silver Award project will also include putting the same messages at Carmel Valley Middle School, Charlotte and Lulu’s former school. This fall, Charlotte and Lulu will be headed to Torrey Pines and Vicky and Sara will attend Canyon Crest Academy.