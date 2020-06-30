Solana Pacific student helps animals Thrive

Solana Pacific School student Adeline Bailey recently brought a little love to Carmel Valley’s Thrive Animal Rescue as part of her fifth-grade philanthropy project.

During the year, Solana Pacific students are encouraged to pick a philanthropy that speaks to them and find out how they can help out and make a difference. The animal-loving Adeline selected Thrive, which provides medical aid, love and support for abandoned and discarded dogs of all breeds, ages and situations. Their hope is to place these pets in a loving, forever home.

After contacting Thrive, Adeline began collecting needed towels, blankets, supplies and dog food. She also designed and created ornaments that she sold to friends and family to raise money in order to buy new toys for the dogs at Thrive.

Adeline with Thrive founder CeCe Bloum. (Courtesy)

On June 20, Adeline visited Thrive and delivered the donations. She met with Thrive founder CeCe Bloum, and received a tour of the facility in Carmel Valley. Adeline’s favorite part was meeting and cuddling with dogs Dennis and Brandy. She also had the special treat of peeking in on a litter of five-day-old puppies.

Dennis found his forever home on June 28 and Brandy is still available for adoption. To learn more about Thrive or check out the animals up for adoption, visit thriveanimalrescue.com