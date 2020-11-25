Del Mar Highlands Town Center lights up with holiday decor
Families are invited to stroll the center and enjoy Del Mar Highland’s Town Center’s Tis the Sea Sun’s interactive décor this year, from a towering 36-foot Christmas tree made of 44 surfboards with inlaid LED lights and music to a spectacular 15-foot surfing Santa pulled by four of his reindeer on top of the Sky Deck roof. Guests can enjoy a conversation with “Delmer” the talking penguin, take a tour inside a gigantic igloo, snap a selfie with huge festive starfish, send wish lists to the North Pole with letters to Santa, drive through a lit-candy cane forest with sparkling stars and take socially-distant photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Santa will be at the center on Saturday, Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Dec. 8 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Additional Santa dates: Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Dec. 19-22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit delmarhighlandstowncenter.com . Del Mar Highlands is located at 12925 El Camino Real.
