Del Mar Highlands Town Center Cinepolis reopens Friday, March 19
The Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas is set to reopen this Friday, March 19th at 25% capacity at Del Mar Highlands Town Center.
The theatre is offering a limited menu and will launch its new spring menu starting March 25. Movies now showing include “Chaos Walking, Billie Eilish - The World’s A Little Blurry”, “Tom and Jerry”, “The Courier” and more. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at Cinepolisusa.com.
Due to heightened health concerns and restrictions, efforts to create a safe and comfortable distance between guests have been implemented within the theatre. Every other seat will be marked as “unavailable” during ticket purchases; however, small parties may choose to sit together upon arrival.
For more information, movies, and showtimes, visit delmarhighlandstowncenter.com. Cinepolis is located at 12905 El Camino Real, San Diego. (858)-794-4045.
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.