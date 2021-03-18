Del Mar Highlands Town Center Cinepolis reopens Friday, March 19

The Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas is set to reopen this Friday, March 19th at 25% capacity at Del Mar Highlands Town Center.

The theatre is offering a limited menu and will launch its new spring menu starting March 25. Movies now showing include “Chaos Walking, Billie Eilish - The World’s A Little Blurry”, “Tom and Jerry”, “The Courier” and more. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at Cinepolisusa.com.

Due to heightened health concerns and restrictions, efforts to create a safe and comfortable distance between guests have been implemented within the theatre. Every other seat will be marked as “unavailable” during ticket purchases; however, small parties may choose to sit together upon arrival.

For more information, movies, and showtimes, visit delmarhighlandstowncenter.com. Cinepolis is located at 12905 El Camino Real, San Diego. (858)-794-4045.

