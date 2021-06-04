Rec group to consider names for new Pacific Highlands Ranch park

The Pacific Highlands Ranch Recreation Group will be considering the naming of the new neighborhood park at its Tuesday, June 8 meeting. The meeting will be held online on Zoom at 6 p.m.

The new park will be located on the corner of Solterra Vista Parkway and Caminito Mendiola, adjacent to the Del Mar Union School District’s future school, recently named Pacific Sky School. Currently known as McGonigle Canyon Neighborhood Park, the park will include playgrounds, two lit tennis courts, two lit pickleball courts and a full-size basketball court around a 1.8-acre multi-purpose field. The park is scheduled to be open to the public in late 2023.

At next week’s meeting, the group will be soliciting names for the park with a final vote expected in September. Anyone who is unable to attend but has a name in mind can email suggested names to PHR.community.park@gmail.com

The June 8 meeting can be accessed at sandiego.zoomgov.com/j/1610126023 Phone: 1-669-254-5252 Meeting ID: 161 012 6023. For more information visit sandiego.gov/parks-and-recreation/general-info/boards/crg?link=phr#phr