Moonlight Cinema at One Paseo continues this weekend
One Paseo will be offering a free screening of “The Princess Bride” outdoor on The Lawn on Saturday, June 26 as part of its Moonlight Cinema series. Enjoy a movie under the stars with family and friends on the lawn area behind Harland Brewing Company.
No need to pack a picnic with special offers from One Paseo’s restaurants. Don’t forget your blankets and chairs. The movie starts at 7 p.m. For more information visit onepaseo.com
