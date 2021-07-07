Carmel Valley Library to resume in-person services

The San Diego Public Library is resuming many of its in-person services. Starting July 6, patrons will be able to browse, use computers and attend programs at 26 San Diego Public Libraries, including the Carmel Valley Library.

“The San Diego Public Library is thrilled to welcome patrons back into our buildings,” said Library Director Misty Jones. ”Although our staff members have connected with patrons in new ways during the COVID-19 pandemic, nothing can replace the face-to-face interactions that make a visit to the library so special.”

In accordance with the City of San Diego’s policy and in keeping with local health guidelines, individuals who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear face coverings inside city buildings. For individuals who are not fully vaccinated, face coverings are required indoors and recommended outdoors when unable to maintain six feet of distance from others.



Additional city facilities will continue to expand services this summer. Currently, city pools like Carmel Valley’s are open for a variety of activities such as lap swim, learn to swim and water fitness. The Carmel Valley, Ocean Air and Pacific Highlands Ranch Recreation Centers are open on a limited basis. Please contact the individual facility for additional information regarding hours of operation and programming.