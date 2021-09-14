Urban Plates will serve first responders for free on Sept. 20

Del Mar Highlands Town Center’s Urban Plates eatery turns 10 this September and as a thank you to the community where it all started, they will treat all first responders to a free meal on Monday, Sept. 20 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A born-and-bred San Diego brand, Del Mar Highlands was the first store and these hometown heroes support the community that has supported Urban Plates throughout the past 10 years. To show their gratitude all first responders (frontline healthcare workers, EMTs, paramedics, firefighters, police officers) are eligible for one free meal including entrée, non-alcoholic beverage, and cookie, per person for the day with proof of official ID. Orders must be made in-restaurant and are available for dine-in and pick-up only.

Since launching in 2011, there are now 18 Urban Plates locations throughout San Diego, Orange County and the greater Los Angeles area, with additional restaurants in Northern California and Washington D.C. More are expected to open to in 2022.

Urban Plates is located at 12857 El Camino Real in Del Mar Highlands Town Center.