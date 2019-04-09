Art lovers had the opportunity to enjoy an evening of visual art April 6 when Encinitas civic and local art galleries swing open their doors for the Art Night Encinitas. The event celebrated the city's diverse visual art scene at seven participating locations. Many of the locations also featured refreshments and performances. Two exhibits served as fundraisers for the Ilan-Lael Foundation and the San Dieguito Boys & Girls Club by photographer Jeff Maysent and artists Brennan Hubbell and Garrett P. Goodwin. Photos on this page were taken at the Encinitas Library.

