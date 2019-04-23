Flora Vista receives Civic Learning Award of Excellence

The Civic Learning Award of Excellence was presented by Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye to Flora Vista Elementary School Principal Chris Juarez at a ceremony held April 17.

The 2019 Civic Learning Awards were co-sponsored by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and Chief Justice of California Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye.

The awards celebrate public schools' efforts to engage students in civic learning through classes, clubs and programs that prepare them for participation in democracy. The awards also identify successful models that can be replicated in other schools.

Flora Vista Elementary School in the Encinitas Union School District is one of three winners of the 2019 Award of Excellence. The other two are Lexington Junior High School and Cypress High School, both in Orange County.

At Flora Vista, students developed budgets and proposals for the school board on how to conserve energy in the classroom, organized to decrease trash and debris on their campus, and helped find ways to assist children in Africa to get clean drinking water.

Cantil-Sakauye visits schools receiving Awards of Excellence, the highest level. "I commend our schools and teachers for their creativity and commitment to civic education," she said in a statement last month. "They are giving students the skills they will need as active participants and leaders in our democracy."

