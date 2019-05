The San Dieguito Heritage Museum hosted the grand opening of its newest exhibit May 18, “Flowers, Farms and Families,” which explores the history over the last century of the floral industry in Encinitas , from family farms to major growers. After the grand opening, a Gala Dinner event was held, featuring a farm-to-table dinner, live music and guest speaker Ari Novy of The San Diego Botanic Garden. Visit sdheritage.org

