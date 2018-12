Cardiff 101 Mainstreet held a special holiday celebration Dec. 2 at the Cardiff Town Center with Santa in his vintage "Camera Camper"sleigh. The event included pictures with Santa, children's craft pavilion, live musical performances by favorite kid bands, food and drink, gift basket drawing, a festive tree-lighting ceremony, and more. Visit https://bit.ly/2P9OOhU.

