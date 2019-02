San Diego Botanic Garden teamed up with the Rancho Coastal Humane Society for the seventh annual 5K Paw Walk in the Garden on Feb. 16. Both organizations benefit from this event where participants follow a 5K walk through Encinitas' "beautiful 37-acre urban oasis with their four-legged, furry friends."

