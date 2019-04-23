'Wayfinding' signs unveiled

Encinitas City Council officials and staff gathered April 22 at the Encinitas 101 Mainstreet Association to view some new "wayfinding" signs.

Last August, the Encinitas City Council approved a new signage program for downtown Encinitas.

The council voted unanimously to accepted a $15,000 donation from the Encinitas 101 Mainstreet Association to cover the cost of producing and installing the new "wayfinding" signs and monuments. The association received a county grant to pay for the program.

A staff report at the time said one benefit of the new signs is the encouragement of walking and biking, and more efficient driving and parking, which in turn will lead to lower vehicle emissions.

The signs use a palette of coordinated colors and original artwork to identify places of interest, landmarks and attractions, including beaches, transit, commercial centers and city buildings such as the library and City Hall.

