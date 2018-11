The 13th annual inclusion/adapted physical education basketball tournament took place Nov. 15 at La Costa Canyon High School.

This year 10 teams with students from Torrey Pines High School, La Costa Canyon High School, Oak Crest, Diegueño, Carmel Valley and Pacific Trails middle schools participated in the event.

