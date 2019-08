The City of Solana Beach’s Parks and Recreation Commission hosted the 15th annual Beach Blanket Movie Night (BBMN) Aug. 24. In addition to the feature presentation “Surf’s Up,” the evening included live music by Rockademy, refreshments, a silent auction and more.

All proceeds from BBMN will be used to benefit future Solana Beach Parks and Recreation projects or events.

