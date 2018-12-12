San Diego Jewish community unites and marches together to shine light

Rabbi Mendel Polichenco, director of the Chabad Carmel Valley and Del Mar Jewish Center, joined the national March for Light Organization during the last night of Chanukah Dec. 9 to "spread a message of hope and a firm commitment to transforming the world from darkness to light," according to a news release. Thousands marched across the country and the San Diego march was held Dec. 9 starting at Ashely Falls Park in Carmel Valley and ended at the Pacific Highlands Ranch Shopping Center with a Menorah lighting ceremony.

Honored guests who participated in the menorah lighting ceremony at the end of the march included Sara Miller of Stand With Us San Diego, Gary Rotto of the AIPAC council and the AJC, Pastor Efrian Valverde of Ministerios Restauración, Irene Valverde of Latinos for Israel, Rita Heller an education activist and daughter of Holocaust survivors, along with other community leaders and supporters, according to the news release.

The Menorah lighting event included music, dancing, BBQ, jumping Dreidel castle, arts and crafts.

Online: delmartimes.net