Del Mar Art Center Gallery Grand Opening

The Del Mar Art Center celebrated its 19th anniversary as a nonprofit artists cooperative with a Grand Opening of a new gallery location July 13. The event featured a ribbon cutting, live music, a variety of live art demonstrations, and light refreshments. DMAC Gallery is home to three dozen professional artists, offering everything from fine glass art and bronze sculptures to traditional oil landscapes, delicate watercolors, modern acrylic abstracts and more.

There is free parking in the underground parking garage at the Del Mar Civic Center between 10th and 11th Street. The gallery is located at 1101-AA Camino Del Mar. For additional information, visit dmacgallery.com.

Online: delmartimes.net