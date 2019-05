Community members were invited to wear their fanciest, favorite or craziest hat to the May 8 annual Spring Tea sponsored by Del Mar Community Connections at St. Peter's Parish Hall in Del Mar. Entertainment at the event included skits performed by the Scripts in Ha ensemble, and pianist Lori Ritman.

Del Mar Community Connections is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving and supporting seniors. Visit www.dmcc.cc

Online: delmartimes.net