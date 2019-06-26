Copyright © 2019, Del Mar Times
Del Mar Foundation Summer Twilight Concert

Susie Yetter, Joani Snow, T Pat Stubbs, Robin Crabtree, Pat Vergne, Alice Brown
June 26, 2019
10:32 AM
The Del Mar Foundation’s Summer Twilight Concert Series in Powerhouse Park kicked off June 18 with Sully and the Souljahs. Next up will be Hotel California, A Salute to the Eagles, on Tuesday, July 9, followed by Back to the Garden: A Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock featuring Eve Selis and Mattie Mills on Tuesday, July 30. The season concludes with The Mighty Untouchables on Tuesday, Aug. 20. All concerts begin with Zel’s Opening Act at 6 p.m., followed by the main show at 7 p.m. Visit delmarfoundation.org.

