Eagle Scout ceremony held for 7 local Scouts who obtained Eagle Rank

On April 28, Troop 713 held a ceremony honoring seven local scouts who have obtained the rank of Eagle. Less than 4 percent of all Scouts achieve this rank nationally.

Eagle Scouts that were honored include: Matthew Bavaro, Bryson Dort, John Gharib, Arthur Knowler, Conor Sefkow, Jake Varga, Paul Waters. As part of becoming an Eagle Scout , a scout must complete a project benefiting their community.

Mathew Bavaro: Restored Duck Pond Bike trail. Attending University of Oregon

Bryson Dort: Built signs and benches for Black Mountain. Attending Colorado State, Boulder

John Gharib: Built benches for Canyon Crest Academy. Attending Cal Poly San Luis Obisbo

Arthur Knowler: Built signs for Canyon Crest Academy Athletic Dept. Attending Seton Hall.

Conor Sefkow: Built a bulletin board for Canyon Crest Academy. Attending UCLA

Jake Varga: Built benched for Torrey Pines State Park. Attending Cal Poly San Luis Obisbo

Paul Waters: Did Habitat Restoration in San Dieguito River Park. Attending American University. Washington DC

Troop 713 has a long history in Del Mar having been started right after WW2 with scouting activities five generations before since 1917. In fact, a small Boy Scout camping site was located around the present day Amphitheater in Del Mar. Jake Varga was a second generation Eagle Scout from Troop 713.