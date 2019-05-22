Troop 782 Eagle Court of Honor

Boy Scout Troop 782, based in Solana Beach, held an Eagle Court of Honor on May 19 to celebrate and honor seven of their members: Clinton Alden, Conner Chen, Wyatt Greiner, Joshua Grozen, Ryan Grozen, Matthew Mohler and Jack Roper. Less than four percent of all scouts achieve this rank.

Troop 782's newest Eagles completed a diverse set of projects that contributed to their communities in a variety of ways, including improvements at local schools and parks. They continue the troop's proud tradition of community service and embody the spirit and ideals of scouting at the highest level.

Troop 782 meets weekly on Monday evenings at Skyline School in Solana Beach, and welcomes interested and eligible members to explore their exciting and inclusive program.