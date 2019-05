Conner's Cause for Children held its 7th annual boutique event, "Fashion Fiesta!", May 5 at The Hive at Leichtag Commons in Encinitas.. The event featured a day of shopping, raffle prizes, tacos, margaritas and desserts from Thyme in the Ranch.

All proceeds from "Fashion Fiesta!" go directly to Conner's Cause families to help ensure their children have access to medical care and basic needs.

Visit www.connerscause.org for more information.