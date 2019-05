The Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce held its annual Fiesta del Sol May 18-19 at Fletcher Cove Beach Park, celebrating 40 years of fun and festivities in collaboration with the Belly Up Tavern and the City of Solana Beach.

The event featured booths, food vendors and trucks, and more than 200 arts and crafts vendors. The event also included a great band lineup, beer and wine gardens, and a fun zone for kids. Visit fiestadelsol.net.

