To commemorate the city of Del Mar’s 60th anniversary, the Del Mar Foundation sponsored a wine and cheese reception July 14 and a concert by alto saxophonist Charles McPherson and his quintet at the recently opened Town Hall.

The event also included the screening of a video with images compiled by Larry Brooks of the Del Mar Historical Society from the Del Mar Historical Society’s files. The city’s incorporation became official on July 15, 1959.

Online: delmartimes.net