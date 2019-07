The Del Mar Foundation held its Annual Independence Parade July 4 at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar. Community members dressed in red, white and blue participated in the event on decorated bikes, scooters, wagons, strollers, electric golf carts and more. The event also included a DJ, games, visit with Del Mar firefighters and tours of the fire engine.

Also celebrated at the event was honored guest WWII veteran Master Sargent Joseph Stolmeier.

