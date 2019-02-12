Girl Scouts 'Me and My Date Dance Afternoon Tea Party'

Every year the Carmel Valley Service Unit Girl Scouts hold a dance. This year the Solana Pacific Elementary Girl Scouts came together and put together the "Me and My Date Dance Afternoon Tea Party" held Feb. 10 at the Boys & Girls Club Polster Branch in Carmel Valley.

Dads, moms, grandparents and other friends and family, along with Girl Scouts from all over Carmel Valley, attended the event. During the Tea Party the event included dancing with DJ Jim, a text-to-mobile photo booth, a scavenger hunt, a creative craft, and sweet and savory treats to pair with different teas.

