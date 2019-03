The 16th Annual Go Red For Women Luncheon took place Feb. 28 at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar.Go Red for Women is the American Heart Association's national movement to end heart disease and stroke in women. The event featured a silent auction, educational breakout sessions, an inspirational program, and a survivor fashion show. For more information, visit the American heart Association at www.heart.org.

