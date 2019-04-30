Community members came out to celebrate the La Colonia Skatepark Grand Opening event held on April 27 at La Colonia Park in Solana Beach .

The goal of the event was to bring awareness about and generate interest in the new skatepark, and to celebrate completion of the skateboarding area and basketball court elements of the La Colonia Park Master Plan.

Event activities included skateboarding with local pros and team riders, food and refreshments, giveaways, Learn-To-Skate zone with skateboards and safety equipment provided, live band music, and an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with councilmembers and Solana Beach Mayor David Zito.

