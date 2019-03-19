Miracle League of San Diego Opening Day

The Miracle League of San Diego held it Spring 2019 Opening Day event at Engel Family Field at San Dieguito Park. The event included a Parade of Teams, an Opening Day Ceremony, a "Performance by Jungle Poppins," games and more.

The Miracle League of San Diego "provides children with special needs the opportunity to play baseball in an organized league at two locations in San Diego County: Engel Family Field, a Little Padres Park in San Dieguito Park, and Bell Middle School." For more information, visit miracleleagueofsandiego.org.

