Pillars of Hope Tennis Smash and Grand Slam Party

cm-cm-thorpe072119-03-20190730
Brad Thorp, Pillar of Hope honoree Dr. Allan Camaisa (Chairman & CEO Calidi Biotherapuetics), Beth Thorp
(No Source)
July 30, 2019
11:36 AM
The Pillars of Hope Tennis Smash and Grand Slam Party was held July 21 at the Omni La Costa Resort. The event raises funds for the Mitchell Thorp Foundation, presented in partnership with World Team Tennis and the San Diego Aviators.

The Mitchell Thorp Foundation provides financial and emotional support to families whose children suffer from life-threatening illnesses, as well as providing resources for their different needs. To learn more visit www.mitchellthorp.org.

Online: rsfreview.com and delmartimes.net

