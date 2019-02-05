Ping Pong fundraiser benefits Solana Beach Schools Foundation

The Solana Beach Schools Foundation held a ping pong fundraiser Feb. 2 at Ranch 45 in Solana Beach. The event was held to raise money for the Solana Beach Schools Foundation. During the school year, parents volunteer to host a few social events to raise money for both Solana Vista and Skyline Elementary to support STREAM (science, technology, research, engineering, arts, math) labs in the schools.

This event was hosted by Heather and Mark Kowieski, Lauren and Pete Adams, and Greg and Alexis Kowieski.

