More than $34,000 worth of lifesaving equipment awarded to Solana Beach Fire Department

Continuing its mission of supporting hometown heroes, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation celebrated a $34,097 grant award of extrication equipment to the Solana Beach Fire Department July 25 at Firehouse Subs restaurant in Encinitas .

The event featured a donation ceremony, as well as a live demonstration, explaining the importance of the equipment and how it will be used to save lives.

“This grant will make a huge impact for our fire department and community as the new equipment will allow faster extrication times for our collisions. The new extrication tools will be very effective in our response to traffic collisions,” said Solana Beach Firefighter Paramedic Charles Mead in a news release. “The ‘golden hour’ – the one-hour goal to get a patient from an incident to a trauma center will be greatly improved. This grant will allow our department to utilize new technology to save lives.”

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was founded in 2005 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Firehouse Subs co-founders, Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen, traveled to Mississippi where they fed first responders and survivors. As they traveled back to Florida, they knew they could do more and Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was born with the mission of providing funding, life-saving equipment and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations. Since inception, the nonprofit organization has granted more than $44 million to hometown heroes in 49 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, including more than $1 million in California.

Advertisement

To raise money for the Foundation, Firehouse Subs restaurants participate in a number of fundraising efforts. Each restaurant recycles leftover, five-gallon pickle buckets and sells them to guests for $2. Donation canisters on register counters collect spare change, while the Round Up Program allows guests to “round up” their bill to the nearest dollar. For more information, visit www.firehousesubsfoundation.org.

Online: delmartimes.net