Solana Beach Fire Wall Sculpture Dedication event

A ribbon-cutting event took place June 13 at the Solana Beach Fire Station on Lomas Santa Fe Drive to celebrate the formal dedication of Betsy Schulz’s Fire Wall sculpture.

The Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society invited the community to attend the event.

Solana Beach’s city council had authorized funding for the project. The installation’s focal point is a wall of multi-colored glass wrapped in a wire cage and set a-glow by internal LED lighting. Dubbed “Fire Wall,” local artist Betsy Schulz’s design is meant to evoke a narrative on wildfire, the emergency responders who fight it and the landscape in which that battle is waged. The sculpture is surrounded by succulents, perennials and drought-resistant native plants arranged to resemble flames. Even the glass itself—forged in fire to hues of orange, red and yellow—connects back to the installation’s theme.

The Seaweeders, a group within the Civic and Historical Society Garden, has helped to make the Fire Station gardens beautiful.

The Solana Beach Fire Station is located at 500 Lomas Santa Fe Dr, Solana Beach, 92075. Visit www.ci.solana-beach.ca.us

