Local residents enjoyed a variety of activities at a frosty "Snow Day at the Park" Dec. 1 at Ocean Air Recreation Center in Carmel Valley . The event featured Snow Sled Run Bunny Slopes, a pancake breakfast, holiday giving, Polar Express Train, a visit from Santa, games and activities. Donations were also collected to help support San Diego Toys for Tots & San Diego Food Bank.

