Solana Beach Soccer Club Peter Schmid Memorial Sportsmanship Awards

The Solana Beach Soccer Club held its annual awards night March 5 at Solana Vista Elementary School. The club annually awards Peter Schmid Memorial Sportsmanship Awards to deserving individual players, and sometimes to entire teams. The award honors the memory of Peter Schmid, a young member of the soccer club who loved the game. The recipients are honored for their sportsmanship, which might include citizenship, helpfulness, attitude, and loyalty. The relative playing skills of the recipients are not a factor in the selection process. Visit solanabeachsoccerclub.com

