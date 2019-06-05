TPHS Math Open House

An Advanced Math Open House at Torrey Pines High School was held May 28 at the school.

Event attendees had the opportunity to enjoy a showcase of advanced math courses at TPHS, including Calculus II, Calculus III, Linear Algebra, and Advanced Topics in Mathematics II. Students from Abby Brown’s math classes presented projects that represent their knowledge in various math topics. Students displayed their projects incorporating extensive use of mathematical programming technology as well as applied mathematics in calculus and linear algebra.

