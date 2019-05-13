Del Mar Women's Giving Collective holds grant presentation event

The Del Mar Women's Giving Collective (DWMGC) gathered May 7 at the Del Mar Plaza to give away $30,000 in grants to three worthy San Diego County nonprofit organizations: The Women's Resource Center, California Innocence Project and Girls Rising Mentor Program. Now in its second year, the DMWGC has given away over $50,000 to local charities. The DMWGC is a community of Del Mar women that gives collectively to amplify their impact as donors, and to have a meaningful financial impact on nonprofit organizations meeting local needs. Membership is open to all women who reside in the 92014 zip code, with new member enrollment each fall in anticipation of a collective giving cycle each spring. For more information, visit dmwgc.org.

