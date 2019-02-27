San Dieguito Academy presents 'Trials'

This spring, students of San Dieguito High School Academy will be performing Trials, a student-written and directed show by seniors Colin Gasperoni and Sophia Papalia. Performances run March 14, 15 and 16 at 7 p.m. in the Clayton E. Liggett Theater.

Trials follows Samantha Belford, a tough, independent woman who left her family behind in the small town where she grew up to make it as a lawyer in NYC. When she is unexpectedly diagnosed with breast cancer, she returns home to try to reconcile with her family and pick up the broken pieces she left behind. Full of witty humour, interesting and relatable characters, exciting twists, and devastating heartbreaks, Trials is sure to pull at the heartstrings and leave you reaching for a tissue.

Trials makes for a powerful Theater for a Cause production, an annual tradition at San Dieguito High School Academy in which all proceeds go to a related charitable organization. All donations and proceeds earned from Trials will benefit Shades of Pink Foundation California, which provides temporary monetary assistance to women who are experiencing financial distress as a result of a breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.

All shows will be performed at the Clayton E. Liggett Theater on the San Dieguito Academy campus, 800 Santa Fe Drive, in Encinitas. Tickets are available for purchase at www.seatyourself.biz/sandieguito. The house opens at 6:30 p.m. and curtain times are 7 p.m. all evenings.