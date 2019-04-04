Encinitas galleries to open doors for Art Night Encinitas

Superbloom, by artist Garrett Goodwin, will be on view at the Encinitas Library at Art Night Encinitas, Saturday, April 6, from 6-9 p.m. Courtesy

Enjoy an evening of visual art on Saturday, April 6, from 6-9 p.m., as Encinitas civic and local art galleries swing open their doors for the Art Night Encinitas. The event will celebrate the city’s diverse visual art scene at seven participating locations and is free to the public. Many of the locations will feature refreshments and performances.

“The first Art Night Encinitas in February drew attendance of more than 600 people,” said Commission for the Arts Chair Collette Stefanko. “Support from the community has been overwhelmingly positive and we’re thrilled at the response to this new program.”

“For the Art Night this Saturday, the San Diego County Library has provided funding for two shuttle buses that will transport attendees from the Encinitas Library to other participating art galleries throughout the evening,” said Encinitas Arts Program Administrator Jim Gilliam. The public is encouraged to park at City Hall, Encinitas Community Center and Encinitas Library and take the shuttle to the other locations. For a map of the shuttle route, visit: encinitasca.gov/visualart.

The event will feature new artists and exhibits at all seven participating art galleries. Two exhibits will serve as fundraisers for the Ilan-Lael Foundation and the San Dieguito Boys & Girls Club by photographer Jeff Maysent and artists Brennan Hubbell and Garrett P. Goodwin.

Participating galleries, artists and performers include:

Civic Center Art Gallery at City Hall: artists Farah Ajoodanifar and Manuel Bennett and poet Stacy Dyson.

Encinitas Library: artists Ilan-Lael Foundation’s Pacific Rim Project, Elizabeth Carrera, William Leslie and Alessandra Colfi, performers Duante Fyall and Encinitas West African Dance, and DJ Edify, and a docent-led art tour.

Encinitas Community Center: artists Jeff Maysent, Misti Washington Gourd and Basket Guild and Holly Sutor and performers from the Encinitas School of Music.

Lux Art Institute: artist Minoru Ohira and the band The Night Owls.

Art N Soul on the 101: various artists and live music.

First Street Gallery: Jim Hornung and Robert Kennedy.

Off Track Gallery: San Dieguito Art Guild artists and a live demo by painter David Rickert.

A series of recently-installed light sculptures at the Encinitas Library by artists William Leslie and Alessandra Colfi will be on view including a set of “Wings” by the artists for selfie photos.