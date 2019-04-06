Encinitas Cruise Nights kicks off 21st season on May 15

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association recently announced the lineup for its 21st annual presentation of Encinitas Cruise Nights, including new nightly themes and live bands. The series, sponsored by O’Reilly Auto Parts, is held on the third Thursday of May through September, from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
The May 15 opener features The North County Cruisers, and Secret Car Club with live music from LAE and Friends, Linda Berry and John January, and The Retro Rocketts. While all classics are invited to join, May’s theme is American Muscle, so if you’ve got a classic muscle car you want to showcase be sure to come out.
E101 Executive Director Irene Pyun says, “We’re thrilled to continue a longtime beloved event in the downtown community and expect a great number of attendees. Member businesses have come through in sponsoring the event to make sure it remains successful as well as O’Reilly’s Auto Parts and the Lumberyard Shoppes.”
Pyun adds, “This event is one of my favorites because it brings all ages out to enjoy lively music and most of all a trip down memory lane!”
This year will continue to have three half-street closures located on F Street, G Street and H Street. This reserved space will make room for car clubs and live music along South Coast Hwy 101. While the public cannot park in those closures, they are welcome to park in any space along historic Highway 101.
As always, Encinitas 101 welcomes all classic and vintage vehicles to this free monthly event, where drivers take spaces along Coast Highway 101 and in adjacent parking lots, or simply cruise up and down the main street. Visit www.encinitas101.com, (760) 943-1950.